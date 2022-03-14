First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,787 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 594,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,272 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

