Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

