Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.55 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

