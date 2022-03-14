Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTLC opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

