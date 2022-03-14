Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AE opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

