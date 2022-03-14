Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 29th.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

