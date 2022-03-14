PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.18 on Monday. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 103.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

