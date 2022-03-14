PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.18 on Monday. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10.
PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 103.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PURE Bioscience (PURE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.