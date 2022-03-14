PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.18 on Monday. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 103.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience (Get Rating)

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.