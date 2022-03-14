LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LTC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE LTC opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $49,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.