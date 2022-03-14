First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,543 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

