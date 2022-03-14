Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BLIN opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
