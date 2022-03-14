Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 50.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

