IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 1,095.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($14.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.85) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.12) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,506.71). Also, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,497.38).

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 774 ($10.14) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 791.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 810.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 698 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.58).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

