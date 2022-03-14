Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 268 ($3.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.65) to GBX 231 ($3.03) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 263.80 ($3.46).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.62) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 276 ($3.62). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.77. The stock has a market cap of £499.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Sabre Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.