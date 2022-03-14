Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,061 ($40.11) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($36.27).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,683 ($35.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,989.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,346 ($30.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.56). The company has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.14) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($207,084.37). Also, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.73) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($131,330.66).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

