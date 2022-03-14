Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) has been given a €2.70 ($2.93) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.00 ($3.26) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.59) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.93) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.45) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.42) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.04 ($3.30).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.