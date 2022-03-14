Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €185.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($201.09) price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($257.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €250.07 ($271.81).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €143.70 ($156.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($274.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

