Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $22.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

