Komodo Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $61.24 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00392362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00074266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003572 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003995 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,681,938 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.