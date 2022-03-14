Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of SGMS opened at $58.94 on Friday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

