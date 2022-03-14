Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

