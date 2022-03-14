IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 497 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $83.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

