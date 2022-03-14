Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.