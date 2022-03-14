Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 95.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $31.66 on Monday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

