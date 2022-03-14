Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,400 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

WHR opened at $185.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.87. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

