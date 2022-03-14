Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

