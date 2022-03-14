CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $103.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $350.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

