Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,048 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $65.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.