Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $36,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of GILD opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

