FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

NYSE:FSK opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 145,938 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

