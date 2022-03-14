Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.