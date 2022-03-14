Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

