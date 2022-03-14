ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $586.99 million and a PE ratio of -22.44. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,200.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

