CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after acquiring an additional 208,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $304.47 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $286.12 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

