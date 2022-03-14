Mercury General Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Mercury General has raised its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 81.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $13,609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 304.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.