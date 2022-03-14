Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of RA opened at $20.88 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,089,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

