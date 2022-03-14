Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Heritage Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

