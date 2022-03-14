Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $162.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

