Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $73.77 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

