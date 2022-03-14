ACG Wealth Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

