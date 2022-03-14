NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 84 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 84 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $370.88 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $312.42 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.07. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

