Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

MNST opened at $73.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

