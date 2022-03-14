CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NVS opened at $82.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

