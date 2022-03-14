CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of JCI opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

