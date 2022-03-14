Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.