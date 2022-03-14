BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$132.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$81.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.46. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.