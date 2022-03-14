Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.77.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.90. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$13.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15.
About Sienna Senior Living (Get Rating)
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
