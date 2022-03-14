Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.02). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

