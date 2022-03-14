Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15,123 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eBay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

