Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 118,285.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

CRI stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

