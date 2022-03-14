Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $174.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

