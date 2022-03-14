Wells Fargo & Company Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $99.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 85,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,849.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

